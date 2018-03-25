BJP is a far greater evil in the country and Karnataka too, says Prashant Bhushan

Swaraj India party leader and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan during a talk in Bengaluru on Sunday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is a far greater evil than other political parties. Bhushan stated that the same applies to Karnataka also.

His comments against the saffron party came just a few weeks before Karnataka goes to polls. The BJP is trying its best to defeat the incumbent Congress in the upcoming state elections. The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are likely to take place between the last week of April and the first week of May.

Bhushan made scathing attacks against the BJP at a talk on the subject--"Political Corruption and Dangers to Democracy"--organised by Swaraj Abhiyan and Jana Sangrama Parishat at a city auditorium.

Targetting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Bhushan, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was not only corrupt but was working to destroy all democratic institutions including the judiciary. "The government is blackmailing the judiciary and has appointed people close to PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in all institutions, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)," said the senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

Bhushan criticised both the Congress and the BJP for sheltering corrupt leaders who have been convicted by courts earlier. "In Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, who has served jail term for corruption, is the BJP's chief ministerial candidate. The Congress in Karnataka has ministers like DK Shivakumar accused in tax evasion cases," Bhushan said.

Bhushan attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not appointing the Lokpal despite its big promises. He added that the Whistle Blowers Protection (WBP) Act passed in 2014 is yet to be operationalised by the BJP government.

The anti-corruption activist said that India has turned into a "moneyocracy" because elections are all about money and show of strength. Bhushan's party is likely to field at least 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The announcement of the candidates will be done next week, said a senior leader of the Karnataka chapter of Swaraj India party.

OneIndia News

