BJP insensitive towards demands, pointless to continue: Naidu tells Amit Shah

TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote to BJP president Amit Shah, saying they felt it pointless to continue in NDA as the union government appears insensitive to the aspirations of people of the state.

"Joined alliance with expectation that our people will get justice. We hoped that our state will get fair treatment. When our being in the alliance doesn't serve that purpose, we feel that it is pointless to continue," Naidu said.

"Today, a feeling is gaining ground in our state that BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of our people," he said.

TDP) today ended its four-year-old alliance with the BJP and walked out of the NDA, eight days after two of its union ministers resigned over the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was taken by Naidu in a teleconference and was unanimously passed by party politburo.

In fact, the politburo meeting was scheduled in the evening but Naidu advanced it. Later, Naidu held teleconference with MPs and informed them of the politburo decision. He also directed the MPs to move a no-confidence motion against the central government today.

Naidu told MPs the no-confidence motion should be on not granting special status to Andhra and not implementing the assurances given to the state in the AP Reorganization Act.

On TDP's exit, government sources said, "Confident that we have the numbers".

The party had earlier on Thursday extended its support to the YSR Congress Party's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Parliament.

Naidu,is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state.

