BJP indulged in dirty politics to consolidate 'Hindutva votebank': Yechury

    By PTI
    Guwahati, Jan 03: The CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of being indulged in "dirty" politics with an intent to consolidate "Hindutva votebank".

    The package of National Population Register, proposed countrywide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act has been brought by the saffron party to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, leading to tension, an atmosphere of fear and violence to polarise the nation communally, he claimed.

    "The BJP is deliberately indulging in communal polarisation and dirty votebank politics with the intention of Hindutva votebank consolidation," Yechury said.

    He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest against the new citizenship law. "This is dangerous for both the present and the future of the country," the CPI(M) leader said.

    Earlier, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using a video of the spiritual guru backing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to mobilise support for it.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
