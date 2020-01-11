  • search
    BJP income doubles to Rs 2,410 crore in 2018-19

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) income grew by whooping 135 percent to Rs 2,410 crore in 2018-19, according to financial audit reports filed by the parties with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    The Congress reported a whopping of Rs 918 crore of income in 2018-19, which is 361 percent more than its income in the previous financial year.

    According to reports, out of Rs 2,410 crore over Rs 1,450 crore came from electoral bonds alone for the BJP.

    The ruling party in its annual report declared total expenditure of Rs 1,005 crore for 2018-19. It has shown Rs 792.4 crore as expenditure on election and general propaganda in 2018-19.

      The BJP had declared total income of Rs 1,027 crore and expenditure of Rs 758 crore, during financial year 2017-18.

      The Congress income has increased by 361 per cent, of which, 383 crore have been declared as income from electoral bonds. This is a whopping increase in comparison with Rs 5 crore the party declared as income from electoral bonds in 2017-18.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
