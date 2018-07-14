  • search

BJP inaugurating projects in UP as Lok Sabha election are near: Mayawati

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Lucknow, July 14: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Purvanchal Expressway, and said that had the PM laid the foundation in 2014, he would have been instead inaugurating it.

    Mayawati
    Mayawati

    "BJP govt has started inaugurating projects in UP only now when general elections are near. PM has laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway today. Had they done this in 2014 itself, then instead of laying foundation stone today he would've been inaugurating it," Mayawati said, reported news agency ANI.

    Four-time chief minister of UP, Mayawati, said that the BJP was trying to gain political mileage by laying the foundation stone of the Purvanchal expressway and announcing the Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur expressway.

    The Purvanchal Expressway, which is 340-km-long, will connect Lucknow with Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

    Apart from increasing connectivity, the project will also give a boost to agriculture, commerce, tourism, and industries. The expressway is expected to cost Rs 23,000 crore and is likely to be completed in three years.

    Read more about:

    bsp mayawati 2019 lok sabha elections narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 22:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue