BJP in 'wait and watch' mode on Pilot's rebellion in Rajasthan

New Delhi, July 12: The BJP is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot before deciding on its next course of action, party sources said on Sunday.

Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Monday, which is likely to give a clear indication of how much support he and Pilot enjoy in the legislative group.

Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress president, is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him.

Pilot, who is camping in Delhi, has declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Gehlot's leadership.

A statement released on Pilot's WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member state assembly while the BJP has 72. After losing power to its rival in the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning all 25 seats in the state.

The BJP has come to power in states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka through defection by MLAs from the Congress and other rival parties.

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was instrumental in toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and he joined the BJP with his supporters later.

Scindia and Pilot have long enjoyed warm personal relations, and the former on Sunday tweeted in support of the Rajasthan leader and had a swipe at the Congress.