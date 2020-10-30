MHA notifies new rules: Any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir



BJP in Jammu and Kashmir seeks security after killing of three workers in Kulgam

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Oct 30: Following the killing of three of its men in a terror attack, the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has demanded security for its leaders and party workers.

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen had killed Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM district general secretary, Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM district executive member, Kulgam), and Umer Hajam in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The men, travelling in a car late in the evening, were without security and sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to Qazigund hospital where they were declared brought dead.

A search and cordon operation in the area did not yield any result. Now, BJP leadership has reiterated its demand for security for its leadership and workers in Kashmir.

Condemning the attack, former legislator and vice president of the party, Sofi Yusuf, said, "Despite our seeking security, they (workers) didn't have any...but this will not deter us."

He said the party has apprised the police top brass with the issue. "We have raised our concerns," he said. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders are travelling to south Kashmir for the funeral of the three workers.

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killings and said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies."

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. "Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly," he said.