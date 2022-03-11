BJP in Goa won 20 seats with vote share of 33.31%

In Lakhimpur it was a no show: Not for the BJP, but the SP

New Delhi, Mar 11: Out of the 40 seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly, the BJP romped home with 20.

The Congress ended up with 11 seats dashing all hopes to form the next government in Goa.

With the support of the independents, who have already declared support to The BJP, the party will have no trouble forming the government in Goa, where the magic number is 21.

The BJP's vote share in Goa was 33.31 per cent, while the Congress ended up with 23.46 per cent. Third on this list is Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party which secured a vote share of 7.60 per cent. The Aam Aadmi Party which ended up with 2 seats had a vote share of 6.77 per cent. The Trinamool Congress which made its debut in Goa ended up a vote share of 5.21 per cent. 1.12 per cent exercised NOTA in Goa.

