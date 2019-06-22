BJP HQ receives bomb threat call, Delhi Police say it was a hoax

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi received a bomb threat call on Saturday.

The call was received at the control room of the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has said that it was a hoax call. The city cops are investigating the matter. The call has reportedly been traced to Mysuru in Karnataka.

"BJP headquarters control room received a hoax bomb call today. Delhi Police is conducting an investigation. The caller has been traced to Mysore in Karnataka," news agency ANI quoted DCP Central, Delhi Police as saying.

On June 18, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan's office had received a bomb threat. Around 7 pm on June 18 the local police received three calls threatening a bomb explosion near Mahajan's Public-Relations office in Jalgaon. Following the threat, the police along with a dog squad and and crime branch officials reached the spot. However, no suspicious object was found, said reports.

In April, a truck driver was arrested for making a hoax call to city control room and telling them that a terror attack would be carried out in seven states, including Karnataka.