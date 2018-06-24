BJP hoodwinking people of Jammu says Panthers party

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today accused the BJP of trying to hoodwink the people of Jammu region again through deception and treachery .

Referring to BJP chief Amit Shah's remark that the party had withdrawn support due to the neglect of Jammu region, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said such remarks by BJP leaders only invoked cynicism.

He added that the people would no longer fall a prey to such politics of subterfuge .

Are you not responsible for such discrimination and bias towards Jammu in view of the BJP being an equal partner in the state government and heading the government at the Centre, the JKNPP leader asked.

He claimed the people of Dogra land had seen the real face of the BJP and were eagerly awaiting elections so that they could avenge their betrayal .

He alleged that the BJP had chosen to pull out of the PDP-led government after having lost the confidence of the electorate besides it failure on the governance front.

It proved that it was a failed political party, he said.

He alleged that the two diametrically opposed political parties, the BJP and the PDP, had joined hands after elections with the sole objective of sharing the fruits of power by disregarding public sentiment.

And they were the parties that had vowed to demolish each other but their joining hands after elections led to resentment and a public outrage in both the regions and it finally became the reason for their inevitable fall, he claimed.

Singh said the decision to pull out from the government was a political stunt by the BJP for 2019 general elections.

He said the BJP could not escape the responsibility of massive killings of civilians and soldiers besides the release of thousands of stonepelters despite its slogan of zero tolerance against militancy.

