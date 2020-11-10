BJP holds 19.7% of vote share in Bihar as per current trends

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 10: The BJP which is emerging as the single largest party in Bihar currently has a vote share of 19.7 per cent.

    The BJP's ally, JD(U) on the other hand has 15.3 per cent of the vote share as per the current trends of the Election Commission of India.

    In terms of vote share, as per the current trends, the RJD has 22.9 per cent. The Congress on the other hand has managed to bag 9.4 per cent of the vote share, while in the case of the others it is 18.8 per cent.

    Bihar: RJD still ahead in terms of vote share says EC trends

    In the case of the BSP, it is 1.71 per cent and the LJP has 5.74 per cent. The RLSP has 1.96 per cent and those who opted for NOTA constitute 1.72 per cent the EC trends also show.

    Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
    X