BJP to hold six special programmes ahead of Lok Sabha polls

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

Dehradun, Jan 19: The BJP will hold six special programmes across the country in the coming days to galvanise its cadres in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Trishakti Sammelan, Yuva Sammelan, Buddhijiwi Sammelan, Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar, Kamal Jyoti Prajwalan and a Kamal Sandesh Yatra will be organised in the coming days in all Lok Sabha constituencies, BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey said.

Also read: BJP tries to win over its Assam ally Asom Gana Parishad over citizenship Bill

While the dates for the three programmes, including Trishakti Sammelan, Yuva Sammelan and Buddhijiwi Sammelan, will be decided separately for each Lok Sabha constituency, the dates for the rest of the programmes have been decided already. Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar will be held between February 12-25. It will be followed by Kamal Jyoti Prajwalan programme on February 26.

The last programme in the series Kamal Sandesh Yatra will be held in the form of a bike rally on March 2, she said.

BJP president Amit Shah will address the Trishakti Sammelan here on February 2, Pandey said.

PTI