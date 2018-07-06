  • search

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi after K'taka petrol tax hike

    New Delhi, July 6: After Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, presented his government's maiden budget on Thursday, where he announced a tax hike for petrol and diesel, BJP was quick to hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who recently threw a "fuel challenge" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Taking to Twitter, BJP posted two pictures comparing Rahul Gandhi's "fuel challenge" to PM Modi with the fuel price hike announced by Kumaraswamy. The tweet came with the caption: "No takers for Rahul Gandhi's #FuelChallenge, not even his government! This is what happens when you pretend to know and preach things that you have no idea about!!! (sic)".

    Congress had launched a series of scathing attacks on the Centre for the hike in fuel prices for 16 consecutive days in May. It had demanded reduction in petrol and diesel taxes, and bring them under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

    Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second straight day on Friday after witnessing a downward trend for nearly a month. While in Delhi and Mumbai petrol was at Rs 75.85 per litre and Rs 83.24 per litre respectively on July 6, in Kolkata and Chennai, petrol was at Rs 78.53 and Rs 78.72.

    Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
