BJP hits back at Rahul for accusing Modi of insulting Advani

    The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi who had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted veteran leader LK Advani and said that the Congress president should first reflect upon how the grand old party treated former PM PV Narasimha Rao and former president Pranab Mukherjee.

    BJPs Anil Baluni
    BJP's Anil Baluni (image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    "Rahul Gandhi has been trying to advise BJP on how to respect senior leaders, he should first of all answer on his ill-treatment to their own senior leaders, like PV Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee," BJP's Anil Baluni told ANI.

    The Congress president had earlier criticised the Prime Minister for the way veteran BJP leaders such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were treated after Modi assumed the office.

    [Congress has given more respect to LK Advani than Modi: Rahul Gandhi]

    Rahul, speaking in Mumbai, alleged that Modi insulted his "mentor" Advani despite Hinduism teaching how a "guru" was the most important person in an individual's life. The Congress leader said he was the first person to pay a visit to former prime minister Vajpayee after his hospitalisation in the national capital yesterday. 

    "Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi jihas," he said. 

    Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 23:39 [IST]
