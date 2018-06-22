BJP hits back at Ghulam Nabi Azad for comments on Governor's rule

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Congress for being praised by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) on its stand on Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister compared the number terrorists killed during the Congress and the BJP rule.

He said, "In J&K 72 terrorists were killed in 2012, 67 in 2013. In June 2014 we came to power. 110 were killed in 2014, 108 in 2015, 150 in 2016, 217 in 2017 and 75 have been killed till May 2018. So Ghulam Nabi Azad you can see the difference between your and our government. LeT is supporting what Congress says."

The spokesperson of Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) Mahmood Shah in a statement said that the imposition of Governor's rule amounted to the massacre of thousands.

"We have been of the same opinion as of the expressions of Ghulam Nabi Azad and others since the beginning. India is upto bringing back the Era of Jagmohan by imposing the Governor law so as to sabotage the infrastructure and commit a massacre of innocents. It is a move to further intensify the mass killings."

Jammu and Kashmir is under Governor's rule after the BJP withdrew from the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP after three years.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day