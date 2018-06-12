BJP has plans for people in the age group of 18 to 25 years and families at booth level

New Delhi: The campaign started by Bharatiya Janata Party to meet people under its Sampark For Samarthan (contact for support) campaign has been extended to June 30, 2018. The outreach campaign was supposed to end by this week in which 4000 BJP workers were to meet one lakh eminent people.

Actually, the BJP will continue similar campaigns with new and innovative ideas till 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. The aim of the campaign is to cover as many people as possible across the country and spread awareness about the achievements of the party.

Party sources informed that besides this campaign, the party will also be meeting with the families at the booth level in which workers at booth level will touch upon them at the booth level, the party has another idea of meeting young people between 18 to 25 years of age and also such people who will be first time voters. The detailed strategy is being worked out on how to go about it and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is expected to have a big role in it.

Under this scheme, senior leader of the party will meet people either in their homes or at common places or the place of their convenience to tell people about the government schemes that the government has started so far and how it has benefited the common people. People will be asked that how much information they have about the government schemes, how far they have benefited and if not what should be done and their suggestion to improve upon it. It is a kind of awareness programme.

A booth is generally consist of 25 to 30 families. Basically three general secretary that included Arun Singh, Anil Jain and Kailash Vijayvargeeya will be mainly behind these schemes and of course with the consultation of national president Amit Shah. On being asked that the BJP is contacting only such people who are opposed to its ideology, but they denied by saying that the BJP is able to do all this as it is upbeat about its performance of the past four year. "We have something to tell people that we have done. Had there been corruption charges against the BJP, it would not have dared to go to people," said the source.

The party source added that the BJP has been able to cause stir little early. However, Political analyst are saying that this campaign of the BJP might blunt the opposition unity before the general elections making things little easy for the party. The BJP is focusing more of reaching out to people instead of criticizing anyone.

