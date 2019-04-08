  • search
    BJP has no moral right to release fresh manifesto, should have issued action-taken report: Mayawati

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow Apr 8: Stressing that the party which had failed to fulfil the promises made in 2014 had no moral right to release a fresh manifesto, BSP president Mayawati on Monday said the BJP ought to have issued an action-taken report instead.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday. Reacting to it, Mayawati said, "The BJP and the Narendra Modi government, which blatantly betrayed the people and failed to fulfil the election promises, have no moral right to release a new manifesto."

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP manifesto promises income tax relief for middle-class

    "People cannot believe them and they should tender an apology to the people as they have only worked for the capitalists," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said. The BJP and the Modi government "should have issued an action-taken report, instead of the new manifesto, but they do not have the courage to do so," she added.

    "Barring a handful of capitalists, the 130 crore people (of India) are still waiting for the promised 'achche din' and Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said and asked how such an "anti-poor, irresponsible and jumlebaaz" government be truly patriotic.

    The BJP had tried to mislead the people by making big promises in 2014 and it was doing the same this time round, but people had come to see the true face of the party, Mayawati said, while terming saffron party's manifesto an "illusion".

    PTI

