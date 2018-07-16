  • search

BJP has already prepared for early elections says Mayawati

    Lucknow, July 16: Hitting back at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous governments of neglecting the people and not completing developmental projects in time, BSP chief Mayawati today said the saffron party too had contributed to the delaying of projects.

    "Why is the prime minister shying away from accepting this?" the former chief minister asked in a statement, hours after Modi blamed the previous governments by non-BJP parties for delay in completion of various schemes and projects.

    "The BJP governments too have contributed in various 'atke, latke and bhatke' (stuck up, pending and derailed) projects in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi shying away from accepting this?" Mayawati asked.

    From the way the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are advocating issues such as 'shamshan-kabristan' (cremation place and graveyard), talaq, Hindu-Muslim, fake news against the opposition, casteism and communalism, it seems there is disappointment and it is possible that the Lok Sabha elections may be held this year ahead of schedule, she said.

    "By toppling the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has already prepared the ground (for early elections)," the BSP chief said.

    Mayawati termed the speeches delivered by Prime Minister Modi in Azamgarh and Mirzapur as "misleading".

    The BSP chief said the top leadership of the BJP was feeling frustrated and disappointed after having failed to form the government in Karnataka.

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 6:11 [IST]
