BJP govt won't make any compromise on terrorism, Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Jun 14: Union minister Jitendra Singh said a wrong message had gone out to people that the BJP government was "going soft" on the Kashmir issue and asserted it would make no compromise "as far as terrorism and the sovereignty of the country is concerned".

He also said that the Home Ministry would take a final call on extending the Ramzan ceasefire after discussing it with the security agencies concerned.

"Unfortunately, a message has gone out that the BJP (government) is soft (on Kashmir). In the days to come, you will realize that it has been undone. Certainly, there is going to be no compromise as far as terrorism and assault on the sovereignty of the country is concerned," he told reporters here.

Responding to a question related to the Ramzan ceasefire, Singh said it it was not a ceasefire at all. "It was suspension of operations in the month of Ramzan," he added. Asked if the Centre would extend the Ramzan ceasefire, he said the final decision would be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a discussion with the security agencies concerned.

"There will be no soft approach in dealing with terrorists. We have strategies in place," he said in response to another question. On a query regarding the UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, he said the issue ends with the 1994 resolution which was unanimously passed by Parliament and was also endorsed by all the political parties.

If there is any outstanding issue between India and Pakistan as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, it is only about retrieving the part of Kashmir that is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan, he said.

PTI

