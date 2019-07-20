  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP govt using Section 144 to hide shortcomings: Mayawati

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 20: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Saturday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was using Section 144 to hide its shortcomings and not allowing anyone to visit Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down this week.

    Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)leader's remarks comes on a day a TMC delegation was detained at the Varanasi airport when it was going to meet the victims' families in Sonbhadra.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from going to Sonbhadra and detained. In a tweet Mayawati said, "The UP government is banking on section 144 to hide its shortcomings pertaining to protection of life and property, and is not allowing anyone to visit Sonbhadra.

    Even then, the BSP legislature party has been directed to visit the place and extend every possible help to the affected people." "Government's laxity was the main reason for this massacre," she tweeted.

    "BJP-RSS against development of Dalits": Mayawati gives casteist colour to raids against brother

    Ten people were killed and 28 injured in a clash between a village head's supporters and Gond tribals in Sonbhadra on Wednesday. "The atrocities and exploitation of the tribals in Sonbhadra, removing them from their land and now the massacre are concrete evidence of the BJP government's failure on the law and order front," she said.

    Not only the people of Uttar Pradesh, but even people across the country are worried. During the BSP government, the interests of ttribals were specially looked after, the former chief minister said. So far, 29 people have been arrested in the case, including the village headman.

    More BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY News

    Read more about:

    bahujan samaj party bsp mayawati tmc congress

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue