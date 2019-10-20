BJP govt times surgical strikes with elections: Congress' Akhilesh Singh

Mumbai, Oct 20: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh has questioned the timing of the Indian Army's attack on terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir just a day before assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

"Whenever there is a big election, a pattern of surgical strike is visible in Narendra Modi's government. Now politics of this country will be played on surgical strike. They want to divert people's attention from real issues," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I am knowing about it from the media. And if it is the case, then it is directed towards Maharashtra and Haryana elections," he added.

Pressure on Pak to deliver on FATF acton plan: Bipin Rawat

Earlier in the day, Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

The counter-offensive came as two Indian Army personnel and a civilian were killed in Pakistani firing on Saturday evening.

An Indian Army official said Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations to assist infiltration by terrorists into Indian territory in Tangadhar sector last evening.

"As a result calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads and several Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit," the official said.

He said Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities from across Indian borders.