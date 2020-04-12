  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP govt responsible for coronavirus crisis in country: Kamal Nath

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of being responsible for the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.

    Kamal Nath

    He also alleged that the Centre ran Parliament only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh assembly could function and the Congress government headed by him could be toppled.

    "It is obvious, Parliament was run only to ensure that Madhya Pradesh assembly could run and the Congress government be toppled," Nath told reporters at a press conference addressed through video conferencing.

    He alleged that the people of Madhya Pradesh were "befooled" by the saffron party as there was no council of ministers or a health or home Minister in place in the state amid the crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Nowhere in the world this has happened," he added.

    The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the situation in the country due to coronavirus was very serious and the number of cases will rise if more testing was done.

    Noting that the country is going to face a very serious economic crisis due to COVID-19, he said the Centre's economic package needs to be focussed and its success lies in its execution and on which sectors it focusses on.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath bjp coronavirus politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X