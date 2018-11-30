BJP govt on back foot, levelling allegations against me is their 'plan-B': Robert Vadra

New Delhi, Nov 30: In the wake of media reports claiming that tax relief was given to a company which gave loan to another firm that bought land owned by Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law has posted on Facebook that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "desperate" and resorting to vindictive tactics.

An Indian Express report claims that the Enforcement Directorate has asked the Income Tax Settlement Commission for details on its proceedings in the case related to Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) which gave a loan to a company that bought land owned by Vadra's firm at seven times its acquisition cost.

"A flurry of media queries are suddenly being sent to me based on entirely false allegations probably being leaked by the government as polling day in Rajasthan comes close!! Interestingly, most of the issues arising thereof happen to be sub-judice. Is it a mere coincidence that this also coincides with certain government agencies accelerating their activities and raking up issues that either have no connection to me at all or I have already responded to years ago and cooperated with them fully over the last four years?" Vadra wrote.

In 2011-12, BPSL gave a loan of Rs 5.64 crore to Delhi-based Allegeny Finlease Pvt Ltd. Allegeny, as per its records, used the money to buy land in Bikaner from Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality, India Express report said.

"The sad part is that everyone except the BJP can see how desperate, blatantly political and vindictive these tactics are. I hope independent and professional persons in the media stay focussed on issues that really matter to the public in Rajasthan like massive unemployment and misgovernance and don't allow themselves to get dragged into what is clearly the government's plan B every time they find themselves on the back foot be it Rafale or the prospect of losing assembly elections," Vadra further wrote.