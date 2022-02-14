YouTube
    'BJP govt in UP inevitable, Yogi is coming back': PM Modi at Kanpur rally

    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 14: "The 'Parivarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours, Holi, will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again," PM Modi said.

    Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said "If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert."

    "When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?...Earlier governments looted the people of the state," said PM Modi.

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
    X