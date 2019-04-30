  • search
    BJP govt conspired to hamper development of Amethi: Priyanka Gandhi

    By PTI
    Amethi (UP), Apr 30: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that development of Amethi, the constituency of her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi, was hampered in the last five years as a conspiracy by the BJP government.

    Priyanka Gandhi arrived here Tuesday morning on a two-day visit and alleged that "misleading publicity" is being undertaken by the rivals of the Congress.

    "In the last five years, the BJP government, by a conspiracy, hampered the development of Amethi... Different development projects including an IIIT was stopped, and they say that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian," she said at an election here.

    Priyanka Gandhi alleged that in the last five years several businesses were closed down and a central school was not allowed to start.

    "Rahul Gandhi works among you all, wants your wellbeing and do not indulge in any kind of 'tamasha'. "On the other hand, there is the negative politics... all kinds of misleading publicity are being undertaking... they are such liars that they say that Rahulji is not a Hindustani. You all know about my family, we don't need to give evidence... people are our proof," she told the gathering.

