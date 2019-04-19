  • search
    BJP govt about publicity, only concerned about its own progress: Priyanka Gandhi

    By PTI
    Kanpur, Apr 19: Attacking the ruling BJP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said it was concerned only about its "own progress" and not that of the country's.

    "Governments are of two types... one that works for people's progress and the other concerned only about its own progress.The BJP government is about show-off and publicity," said Gandhi while addressing an election meeting here.

    The Congress general secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, who held a massive roadshow here earlier, was campaigning for party candidate and former Union minister Shriprakash Jaiswal.

    "They (BJP) were making Kanpur a smart city but nothing has happened so far. Youth are unemployed and farmers are committing suicide due to debts," she said.

    Gandhi stressed that the Congress works for the people, while the BJP only favours industrialists.

    "We have promised Rs 72,000 per year for the poor, but BJP is saying that there is not enough money... they have enough money for industrialists," she said.

    "I went to Varanasi where Modi ji, despite being the prime minister, was unable to ensure development," she added.

    During the road show, Gandhi stopped at the Nageshwar temple and paid obeisance before moving on. She was also gifted a 'chadar' by some local Muslims. When the procession reached Birhana, people on one side of the road began chanting Modi's name while those on the other raised slogans against him.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
