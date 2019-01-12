BJP gives a road map to the party leadership of Uttar Pradesh with its own social engineering

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to announce their alliance on January 12, 2019 but the Bharatiya Janata Party has give a new kind of energy to its workers from the party's National Council meeting at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

Despite the fact that the BJP had lost Lok Sabha by-elections of Gorakhpur, Phoolpur, Kairana and Assembly seat of Noorpur, the party is working on its ground-level strategy and it is planning to pay the SP and the BSP in their own coin by managing a better caste management. The BJP is still pained with the defeat of Phoolpur, Gorakhpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

So the BJP is working on the ground from the past one year. BJP president Amit Shah gave the formula of winning booth during 2017 Assembly elections and succeeded in it. For the 2019 Lok Sabha election 21-member booth committees have been constituted on 1.67 lakh booths in Uttar Pradesh. The party have tested these workers all these while.

From bike rally to pad yatra to samman samaroh their identity has been established from police station to block and tehsil level. Night Chaupals have been given lots of importance to the party workers. Interestingly if UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is face of Hindutva and development of religious places then deputy chief minister Keshav Prashad Maurya emerged as all acceptable face among OBCs.

For Dalits, the BJP has been able to create a big leadership in UP. From Union minister Krishna Raj to Scheduled Caste Cell chief and MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, MP Kaushal Kishor and former MP Jugul Kishor have been encouraged by the party leadership to work among Dalits for their uplift. State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal have completely taken care of organisations.

The BJP has organised conferences of Dalits and OBCs. Non-Jatav Dalits like Pasi, Kori, Dhobi, Sonkar (Khatik), Valmiki, Dhanuk and Dushadh have been cajoled. Their dreams have been supported and given a new height. Similarly, the BJP has not only been able to tab other OBC communities like Kurmi, Rajbhar, Nishad, Kumbhar, Prajapati, Jaat and Gujjar but also Yadav.

The ground level structure of the party has been given the direction in the national council meeting of the party. Party president has asked the BJP workers to win 74-75 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The PM will give new energy to party workers. The decision of the Modi government to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category people has actually changed the entire game plan of the opposition.