BJP getting ready to organise Prime Minister's rally in West Bengal

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 1: Despite several attempts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to organise 'Save Democracy Rally' in West Bengal, the party has started preparing to organise rallies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. The BJP plans more than one rally in the state.

Actually, the PM wants to give encouragement and boost to the party workers before Assembly elections in the state. The party leadership is working on the strategy and places where to organise rallies of the PM in the state. The BJP has started preparing for rallies at the organisation level.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We are working on organising rallies of the PM in West Bengal as it is the priority state for the Bharatiya Janata Party. As per proposed programme, the BJP is working to organise several rallies in West Bengal in different parts of state."

The BJP has fixed the target for itself to win at least 22 seats in the Lok Sabha in West Bengla and has started working on the same direction. They also want to contest Assembly election with full strength. Recently the BJP has challenged a decision of the Calcutta High Court in the Supreme Court which will be heard on January 4. The matter of BJP organising Save Democracy Rally is in court.

The BJP had proposed a Rath Yatra in three phases that would pass from all the 42 constituencies of West Bengal. This has been names as Save Democracy Yatra.