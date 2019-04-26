BJP gets more star power, singer Daler Mehndi joins party

New Delhi, Apr 26: Singer Daler Mehndi joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Union Minister Vijay Goel.

The singer joined the league of celebrities, who recently took a political plunge this Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, the BJP has fielded Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans from the North West Delhi ending the suspense over the BJP candidature from this seat with the party replacing incumbent MP Udit Raj with the popular singer. Hans will take on Guggan Singh of the AAP and Rajesh Lilothia of the Congress.