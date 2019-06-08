BJP gets majority in Darjeeling municipality after 17 councillors join party

Kolkata, June 08: Seventeen councillors of the Darjeeling municipality joined the BJP Saturday, giving the saffron party a majority in the local body, party leader Mukul Roy told reporters.

Addressing a press conference when the councillors were formally inducted in the party, Roy accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using police to harass the elected members and their supporters.

"Our battle to save democracy in the state continues. People's mandate went against the chief minister in the Lok Sabha polls, but she is now using 'police raj' to harass BJP workers and supporters," he said.

In the 32-member Darjeeling municipality, the Bharatiya Janata Party now enjoys a majority, he said, noting that two seats are vacant in the body.

The BJP will organise a big demonstration in the hill state in the coming days, Roy added.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's incharge for the state, also targeted Banerjee for her alleged attack on various institutions.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said police have been harassing BJP members in the region for the loss the Trinamool Congress suffered in the state, especially in north Bengal.

The BJP has won 18 of the state's 42 seats, its best ever show, while the TMC won 22.

