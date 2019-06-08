  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP gets majority in Darjeeling municipality after 17 councillors join party

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, June 08: Seventeen councillors of the Darjeeling municipality joined the BJP Saturday, giving the saffron party a majority in the local body, party leader Mukul Roy told reporters.

    17 Darjeeling councillors join BJP
    17 Darjeeling councillors join BJP

    Addressing a press conference when the councillors were formally inducted in the party, Roy accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using police to harass the elected members and their supporters.

    "Our battle to save democracy in the state continues. People's mandate went against the chief minister in the Lok Sabha polls, but she is now using 'police raj' to harass BJP workers and supporters," he said.

    Mamata Banerjee on a transfer spree: The Bidhannagar merry-go-round

    In the 32-member Darjeeling municipality, the Bharatiya Janata Party now enjoys a majority, he said, noting that two seats are vacant in the body.

    The BJP will organise a big demonstration in the hill state in the coming days, Roy added.

    BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's incharge for the state, also targeted Banerjee for her alleged attack on various institutions.

    Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said police have been harassing BJP members in the region for the loss the Trinamool Congress suffered in the state, especially in north Bengal.

    The BJP has won 18 of the state's 42 seats, its best ever show, while the TMC won 22.

    PTI

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue