BJP gets 16 new entrants from Nowshera, J&K

    Jammu, Dec 26: Sixteen prominent people from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday.

    They joined the BJP in the presence of party president Ravinder Raina and former MLA R S Pathania along with other senior party leaders who welcomed them into the party.

    Those who joined the saffron party included former bank manager Chaman Raina, retired forester Romesh Chander, former senior supervisor Kehar Singh and several social activists.

    BJP is single largest party in Jammu, NC gets 25 of 140

    Ravinder Raina said the BJP as a family welcomed them with open arms while adding that it is really encouraging to witness the entry of prominent persons from Nowshera into BJP.

    He said this will strengthen democracy and the party will support them in their work for public welfare in lines with the BJP's principles.

    The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
