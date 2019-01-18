  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BJP gen secy, Ram Lal admitted to hospital

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was admitted to a hospital in Noida where he was undergoing treatment for fever on Thursday.

    He was running fever on Wednesday night and is still under observation, officials at Kailash Hospital here said.

    BJP gen secy, Ram Lal admitted to hospital
    BJP gen secy, Ram Lal admitted to hospital.ANI Iamge

    "Some blood tests have been done and reports are awaited. He is fine but under observation," senior manager, Kailash Hospital, V B Joshi, told PTI.

    Khemchand Sharma, member of BJP's national IT and social media campaign, said the 66-year-old party office-bearer was in the hospital for "regular checkup".

    "BJP National General Secretary (Organization) Shri Ram Lal ji admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida just for regular checkup. I just had a discussion with his team. Nothing to worry, he will be discharge by today evening," Sharma tweeted.

    Ram Lal has worked as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in western Uttar Pradesh before he was appointed to the current post in the BJP.

    Read more about:

    bjp social media hospital

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue