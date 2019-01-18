BJP gen secy, Ram Lal admitted to hospital

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 18: BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was admitted to a hospital in Noida where he was undergoing treatment for fever on Thursday.

He was running fever on Wednesday night and is still under observation, officials at Kailash Hospital here said.

"Some blood tests have been done and reports are awaited. He is fine but under observation," senior manager, Kailash Hospital, V B Joshi, told PTI.

Khemchand Sharma, member of BJP's national IT and social media campaign, said the 66-year-old party office-bearer was in the hospital for "regular checkup".

"BJP National General Secretary (Organization) Shri Ram Lal ji admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida just for regular checkup. I just had a discussion with his team. Nothing to worry, he will be discharge by today evening," Sharma tweeted.

Ram Lal has worked as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in western Uttar Pradesh before he was appointed to the current post in the BJP.