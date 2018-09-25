BJP fumes at Rahul's 'fun has just begun' remark; calls him a 'liar'

Amethi, Sep 25: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Amethi, is firing salvo-after-salvo at the BJP-led Government at the Centre over a range issues including the contentious Rafale fighter jets deal. "This is just the beginning" said Rahul while referring to Anil Ambani's alleged link with the Rafale deal.

Citing Rafale deal, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi fleeing the country, demonetisation and GST, Rahul said "there is foulplay in everything".

Also Read | Rahul reiterates 'chor' jibe against Modi, says 'watchman' has resorted to thievery

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Congress president, saying what else to expect from a leader "whose entire family is buried in scams".

"It is matter of shame for Congress that a person like Rahul Gandhi,who is irresponsible and is a liar, is their president.We can not expect anything else from a leader whose entire family is buried in scams, be it Bofors or National Herald," Prasad told ANI.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at Modi over Rafale deal

"In the history of independent India, no national party president has ever made such comments about a prime minister. We will expose the Congress party," he added.

Stepping up the attack on the PM Modi-led government over former French president Francois Hollande's claim that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as partner for Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi had on Monday (September 24) yet again said that "chowkidaar" (Watchman) has resorted to "Chori" (Theft). Rahul Gandhi had last week coined a slogan 'Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai' (There is noise in the streets, India's watchman is a thief) in which chowkidar referrs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | BJP wants Congress to answer role of Offset India Solutions in Rafale deal

This is what Rahul Gandhi said in Amethi today (September 25):

"Ye jo bhrashtachaar ke khilaf ladne aaya tha, isi ne Anil Ambani ko 30,000 crore rupaye pakda diye. Abhi toh shuruwat hui hai, abhi dekhna, maza aayega, aane wale 2-3 mahine mein aisa maza dikhayenge hum aapko. Narendra Modi ke jo kaam hain- Rafale, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, notebandhi, Gabar Singh Tax, in sab mein chori hai: Ek -ek kar hum dikha denge ki yeh jo Narendra Modi chowkidaar nahi hain, Narendra Modi ji chorr hain." (The man (Prime Minister Modi), who came to remove corruption, has himself given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. The fun has just begun, things are set to turn more interesting. In the next 2-3 months you will have fun after we will show you Narendra Modi's work - Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax. All of it is theft. One by one, we will show that Narendra Modi ji is not a gatekeeper, but a burglar)