BJP frustrated, restless after SP-BSP alliance in UP: Akhilesh Yadav tweets after tie-up

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Jan 13: A day after announcing the SP-BSP alliance, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a potshot at the BJP and tweeted the alliance has unnerved the BJP so much that the party's demoralised and desperate leaders and workers are now getting restive and want to join the SP and BSP.

The young SP president also suggested that the BJP workers in UP appear to have lost all hopes of their party's victory in the wake of an alliance between the SP and the BSP.

In his tweet on Sunday morning, after chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders' reactions to the alliance, said, "The BSP-SP alliance has made the top leadership of BJP and its entire organisation lose hope. Now, BJP's booth level workers are saying 'Mera booth chaknachoor (now my BJP booth is shattered)'. Such demoralised and desperate leaders and workers are restive about joining the SP and BSP."

The SP chief's latest comment on the ruling BJP came hours after SP and BSP - once arch-rivals - announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.

The parties, however, said they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.