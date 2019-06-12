BJP front-runner in preparations for Delhi polls

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, June 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken lead in preparing for the next year's assembly elections in Delhi.

Buoyed with the success in recently held Lok Sabha elections wherein it won all the seven seats of the national capital, the BJP has put its newly elected MPs, state unit's office bearers and workers in an election mode.

Party under the leadership of Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has intensified its attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Currently, its attacks are centred around water and electricity, the two issues that had given Arvind Kejriwal led party an astonishing victory in 2015 Assembly elections.

BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday led a demonstration at Delhi Jal Board Office, RK Puram against the Kejriwal Government on the issue of water supply. The protestors were carrying sewage mixed water in bottles that is being supplied by the DJB, and later brunt effigy of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

She said that Lekhi said forget about other parts of Delhi, there are many places in New Delhi, which is the capital of the country, where the water pipeline has not reached till today due to the failure of Delhi Government.

While Lekhi was leading the demonstration, Manoj Tiwari addressed a press conference and mounted all-around attack on Kejriwal government.

"More than 2 crore people of Delhi are suffering due to heat wave and the temperature is increasing day by day. Delhi Government used to frame Summer Action Plan in the month of February itself but Kejriwall government didn't prepare any such plan and therefore the problem of water supply has become very grave," Tiwari said.

He said that areas like Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajender Nagar, Paharganj, Model Town, Chandrawal, Rohini, Dwarka, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Maujpur are witnessing severe water shortage.

The BJP leader said that there is only one Department under the Chief Minister and i.e. the Delhi Jal Board, which has held only one meeting during this summer and that too ended within 20 minutes.

"At the time of Elections, Kejriwal had talked about eliminating the Tanker Mafia but they are prospering under his rule. Illegal water plants are being run in Burari but has the Kejriwal Government raided it? Who is responsible for it?" asked Tiwari.

He announced that after coming to power in Delhi, the BJP government will supply drinking water to every house through water taps.

He also picked up an issue raised by the Congress and demanded the Delhi Government should immediately refund 7000 crore rupees collected by the private power companies in the name of fixed charges.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit had alleged that Delhi's discoms (private power distribution companies) have unduly collected Rs. 7,401 crore from the power consumers as fixed charges in the last one and a half years in connivance with Kejriwal government.

Tiwari also promised that once the BJP comes into power it will solve the biggest problem of unauthorised colonies.

"The BJP has already formed a committee under the leadership of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for suggesting the ways to give free hold rights to the people living in Delhi. Now, the people living with power of attorney need not be afraid of losing their house. BJP is going to give free hold rights to the people living in unauthorized colonies," said Tiwari.

Alderman from North West Delhi Parliamentary constituency and AAP Trade Wing General Secretary Vijender Yadav also joined BJP with his supporters in the presence of Tiwari.

Analysts say that the before the Lok Sabha elections it seemed that the Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit was poised to give a tough fight to the AAP in the Assembly elections but the Lok Sabha results have drained enthusiasm of Delhi Congress.

"The morale of the Delhi Congress leaders and workers is at its low for two reasons: first, the party faced sounding defeat in all the seven Lok Sabha seats; secondly, the leadership crisis at the top of the Congress due to the resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Till the time, the Congress would recover, it won't be able to cover the lead taken by the BJP," says an analyst.

"The impact of the grassroots campaigning of the BJP is hard to gauge. Thousands of its workers have been building perception against the AAP and Congress at public places and on social media platforms. Unlike Congress workers, the BJP volunteers are well-informed and have knowledge of the subject that they raise among masses for discussion," adds the analyst.

He says the next Delhi Assembly elections will be a do or die battle for the AAP.

However, a BJP source tells One India that the party's Delhi unit has been preparing for the Delhi assembly election right after the 2015 polls.

The only difference is that BJP's campaigning has now entered on war footing mode, says the source.

In the last two assembly elections, in 2013 and 2015, the AAP polled 29.49 percent and 54.3 percent votes respectively, but since then, the APP has only faced downfall.