BJP for continuance of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, July 7: Amidst reports of a government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has denied any attempts being made by it and said that the rule of the Governor would continue. The BJP. General secretary, Ram Madhav rejected reports that his party was working to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

His comments on Twitter came after former state chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted a news report that claimed that a "big chunk of PDP MLAs are in touch with the BJP high command" and the saffron party was looking to form government.

"Contrary to Ram Madhav's assertions, the state unit of the BJP confesses to being party to the efforts to break the PDP . Power at any cost would seem to be the guiding philosophy," Abdullah said, tagging the BJP leader in his tweet. Madhav, the BJP's pointsman for the state, replied: "Not true. I will certainly check with the state unit and ensure that BJP keeps itself scrupulously out of whatever is happening in other parties in the Valley.

"We are for continuing with the Governor's rule in the interest of peace, governance and development in the state," he said. The BJP had last month pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the state under Governor's rule.

