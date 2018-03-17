BJP follows ideology of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi in Congress plenary session

In his inaugural speech at 84th Plenary Session of the Congress Party in New Delhi, party president Rahul Gandhi told party workers that only Congress party embraces change without forgetting our past and legacy unlike the incumbent BJP which follows ideology of hatred. The two-day plenary session has begun at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Rahul Gandhi said, " The representatives of our party have fought hard to keep our ideology alive. The senior leaders of the Congress will guide the party youth and take us forward."

Speaking on ideological difference between the two parties, Rahul Gandhi said, "The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party (BJP) is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity. They (BJP) uses anger we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all."

"This is the only symbol (Congress party symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward. The symbol of the hand is the symbol of the Congress party. This is the symbol that holds the country together, shows us the way, and will take India forward. The tradition of the Congress party is to embrace change without forgetting our past and legacy," he said.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that the nation is tired and looking for a way out, only Congress can show the way ahead.

The Congress chief will also release five-booklets called "Congress Chargesheets against BJP" related to political, economic, foreign policy, corruption, agriculture, job, SC/ST and women to counter BJP's claim on these issues.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh were present along with senior leaders and party workers.

Here's the agenda for the 84th Congress Plenary happening right now at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi #CongressPlenary #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/dzqYr8d223 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2018

