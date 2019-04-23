BJP felicitates youth who lauded Modi at Digvijay's rally

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 23: A youth who left Digvijay Singh red faced when he climbed the dais after being invited by the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and said that "Modi ji did surgical strike and killed terrorists" was on Tuesday felicitated by the BJP.

The video went viral on the social media. Digvijay Singh was addressing a rally in Berasia and he asked people if they have got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts as allegedly promised by PM Modi before the 2o14 elections. The youth, Amit Mali, raised his hand and Singh called him to the stage to ask about the details. But the youth instead of responding to the Congress leader's question praised PM Modi for the surgical strike.

"Surgical strike kar diya Modiji ne. Atankvadiyo ko mara (Modi conducted surgical strike, killed terrorists)," Mali said from the dais leaving Singh fuming.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today felicitated Amit Mali. But what the social media noticed was that while Singh repeated his question t the youth, another Congress leader stepped in, stopped the youth mid- way and sent him off the dais. Some on Twitter said that the youth was pushed off the dais. Mali however refuted this.

"He (Digvijaya Singh) had asked who all got 15 lakhs in their accounts, so I raised my hand, then I went to the stage and told him about the surgical strikes, he made me step down from the stage. Nobody misbehaved with me afterwards," ANI quoted Mali as saying.

Some reports said that an angry Digvijaya Singh was then heard scolding the youth and also rhetorically asked whether he had received employment, which the latter seems to have answered in affirmative.