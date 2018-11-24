  • search

BJP expels 11 senior party leaders including ministers for taking anti-party stand in Rajasthan

    New Delhi, Nov 24: After the last date of withdrawal of nomination for the Rajasthan Assembly elections got over and still some people challenging the official candidate, they have been dealt with sternly by the Bharatiya Janata Party when it expelled them including some ministers for not toeing the party line.

    The BJP failed to win over many big and influential rebels of the party in the state and they are still in the fray in Rajasthan Assembly elections, so the party decided and took action on 11 senior party leaders. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years that included minister in the present Vasundhara Raje government Rajkumar Rinwa, some more ministers like Dhan Singh Rawat, Surendra Goal and Hem Singh Bhadana while sitting MLA Anita Katara has been expelled from the party.

    Former minister Lakshmi Narayan Dave, district BJP president of Jaipur (rural) Deen Dayal Kumawat and another minister Radhe Shyan have also been expelled for going against the party line and for indiscipline. The BJP in charge of Rajasthan and Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said that rebels don't have any clout and don't have existence without the party. Soon they will realise this fact. After this they were expelled from the primary membership of the party.

    Sources said that the BJP knew about anger of people against these leaders and this was the reason they were denied ticket. The party tried till the last moment to take them along but they did not relent. Now they don't have any other option except harming the BJP. But their unpopularity among people will not help them to do much.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
