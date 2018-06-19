Mehbooba Mufti sends resignation to Governor as BJP ends alliance with PDP

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has sent her resignation to the Governor after the BJP ended its three-year-old alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. According to reports, BJP pulled out of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir Government after repeated attacks on security forces and civilians.

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said, " We will talk in detail at 5 pm, meanwhile she (Mehbooba Mufti) has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor."

Mehbooba Mufti is likely to address the media after the party meeting.

Earlier, Ram Madhav, BJP in charge of J&K, said, "We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing."

In a press conference, Ram Madhav said, "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example."

Keeping in mind larger interest of India's security and integrity, fact is that J&K is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor: Ram Madhav pic.twitter.com/RauqGYtAQn — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

The BJP has 25 seats, PDP has 28 and other have 36 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Talks to form the BJP-PDP alliance had started a week after the results in 2014. Both parties had a two-member team to form a Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The PDP was represented by Naeem Akhtar and Haseeb Drabu, while Ram Madhav and Nirmal Kumar Singh represented the BJP. Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, supervised the dialogue.

The new PDP-BJP government took the oath of office on 1 March 2014 in the Zorawar Singh Stadium of Jammu, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as chief minister for the full term of six years and Nirmal Kumar Singh as his deputy. PM Modi was also present for the occasion. Twelve cabinet ministers from each party were also sworn-in.

This was the first time that the BJP was a coalition partner in the Jammu and Kashmir government. Sajjad Lone and independent MLA for Udhampur, Pawan Kumar Gupta, were also sworn-in as cabinet ministers from the BJP's quota.

