BJP earned over Rs 1,000 crore in 2017-18

New Delhi, Dec 2: The BJP has earned over Rs 1,000 crore in 2017-18, according to its annual returns submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Four other parties have also gained financially in the year ending March 2018. The BSP's earnings have increased to Rs 717 crore from Rs 681 crore. The Trinamool Congress has increased its earnings from Rs 262 to Rs 291 crore.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are yet to submit their annual returns to the EC. The rules mandate that all recognised and registered parties should submit their annual returns.

The maximum earnings for the BJP have been through electoral bonds, which were notified by the government on January 2 this year. The party bagged 95 per cent of the Rs 222 crore worth of bonds issued by public sector banks. The BJP got Rs 210 crore from the electoral bonds.

The income of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for 2017-18 stood at Rs 104 crore, about 10% of the BJP's annual income, and that of the Communist Party of India at Rs 1.5 crore. The CPI (M) managed to increase its income from fees and subscriptions and grants and donations. The income from the party's mouthpieces has however fallen by 40 per cent.