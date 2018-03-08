BJP dubs TDP's move to pull out of NDA as "political opportunism"

Soon after Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out of the NDA and asked TDP ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet, BJP launched a scathing attack on TDP. BJP's Krishna Saagar Rao said that Naidu's claim that Centre was not supporting Andhra Pradesh is a "blatant lie".

"BJP believes what has happened tonight is a classic case of political opportunism and a case of compulsive politics. Chandrababu Naidu ji's statement that Central govt is not standing up to support Andhra Pradesh is a blatant lie," Rao told news agency ANI.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu earlier directed TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary to resign as Union Ministers after Arun Jaitley said that special category status cannot be given to Andhra Pradesh. Jaiyley had, however, said that Centre would help the state under a special package.

[Willing to give 'special package' to Andhra, but 'no special category status': Jaitley]

"We are willing to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you," Jaitley had said.

Naidu had earlier said that the promise of special category status was the only reason for BJP-TDP alliance. TDP leaders have been vociferous over the special category status issue since Jaitley presented the Budget on February 1.

OneIndia News

