BJP drops MM Joshi from list; Maneka Gandhi swaps seat with Varun Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 27: The BJP on Tuesday dropped its former president Murli Manohar Joshi as its candidate from Kanpur for the Lok Sabha polls 2019 and swapped constituencies of Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi as the party announced candidates for 39 more seats.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur replacing veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Pachauri is an MLA from Govind Nagar seat and currently holds the Khadi Village Industries, Sericulture, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Export Promotion portfolios.

Joshi (85) joins the list of veterans, including L K Advani, Shanta Kumar, B C Khanduri and Kalraj Mishra, who have been denied the ticket by the BJP, apparently on the ground of their age and grooming.

The list also put to rest the speculation over the fate of Varun Gandhi, who was seen to be not in the good books of the party's leadership.

It is believed that Maneka Gandhi had asked the party leadership to field her son from Pilibhit, from where she has won a number of times and which is seen a relatively safe seat for her family.

Varun Gandhi had won from there once in 2009 and will now contest from there while his mother will fight from Sultanpur, which he had won in 2014.

The BJP repeated Union minister Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur, his ministerial colleague Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur and its Uttar Pradesh president Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was fielded from Rampur only hours after she joined the party and will take on her bitter rival Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party candidate, in the general elections.

The BJP has so far announced its 349 nominees for the elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha.