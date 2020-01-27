  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it's doing dirty politics, says Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing "dirty politics" over it.

    He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters. He further alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal allegations bjp delhi chief minister

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X