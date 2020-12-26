BJP does not give tickets to Muslims but uses them to topple govt: Gehlot

India

Jaipur, Dec 26:

Jaipur, Dec 26: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not giving tickets to Muslims during elections and accused BJP of "using" a Muslim leader to topple his government.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Friday, Gehlot said, "The BJP does not give a ticket to Muslims during elections, but they are being used to

topple the government." Gehlot added, "The PM delivered a sweet talk in AMU. He spoke about secularism...But does he practice that? There's a difference between his speech and action."

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday.

"I have seen how the Prime Minister delivered a sweet talk in AMU. He spoke about secularism and several good things. But, does he practice that? There is a difference between his speech and action."

"Do they (BJP) give tickets to Muslims? There are so many seats in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states, but they do not give tickets to Muslims. Now there is a newly born Zafar Islam whom BJP uses as a tool to topple the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," claimed Gehlot.

He further reiterated that President Ram Nath Kovind could not give time to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh to discuss the ongoing farmers' issue as he might be under pressure.

"The CMs of three states had sought time from the President (to discuss the farmers' issue over the recently enacted farm laws) but he did not give time to them. Perhaps the President is under pressure," Gehlot said.

"People are upset. But, this government does not care. Instead of working, they are doing meetings every day,"he added.