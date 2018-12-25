  • search
    BJP disrespecting us, says Apna Dal leader

    Lucknow, Dec 25: Ruling BJP is staring at yet another dissent from its ally of Uttar Pradesh Apna Dal days after Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Apna Dal leader Ashish Patel. Courtesy: ANI news
    Apna Dal national president Ashish Patel blamed the Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership for showing disrespect to his party workers and ignoring them. Citing an example, Patel said party leader and Lok Sabha MP Anupriya Patel had not been invited for the inauguration of a medical college in the state.

    On NDA seat sharing, Ashish Patel, said, "State BJP leadership isn't giving us the respect we deserve, they should learn from recent losses. The SP-BSP alliance is a challenge for us, allies in Uttar Pradesh are upset, leadership at Centre must do something else NDA would suffer in Uttar Pradesh."

