    BJP dismisses SP-BSP tie-up as 'a desperate effort for survival'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12:  As BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav announced their tie-up for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday in Lucknow BJP leaders dismissed the tie-up as  "a desperate effort for survival".

    : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) & Samajwadi Party (SP) party workers celebrate after BSP Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announce to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections together. Courtesy: ANI news
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister  Yogi Adityanath said, that there are alliances being formed to overthrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi "because he is running a corruption-free and stable government".

    Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance as "a desperate effort for survival".

    He said, "The SP BSP alliance is for their survival, it's not in the interest of the country or Uttar Pradesh," he said at a media briefing on the second day of BJP's national council meeting in Delhi. Prasad exuded confidence that the BJP will sweep the polls in Uttar Pradesh.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the SP-BSP alliance.

