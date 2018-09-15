BJP to deny tickets to a dozens of sitting MPs including a few ministers

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a daunting task ahead in Bihar as it might not only have to contest less number of seats that it already has in the Lok Sabha but it might take tough decision of denying ticket to at least a dozens of sitting MPs that even included some ministers.

Sources said that the party may deny ticket to Darbhanga MP Kirti Jha Azad, who is suspended from the party, Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey, Ara MP Raj Kumar Singh, Purvi Champaran MP Radha Mohan Singha, Begu Sarai MP Bhola Singh and Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Shatrughan Sinha was constantly criticizing the government and praising everyone taking on the Modi government, Kirti Azad is at loggerheads with Arun Jaitley. Sources said that ministers like R K Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Radha Mohan Singh about whom there is no positive feedback with the central leadership. Rajiv Pratap Rudy is also sidelined and even his ministry was taken. There are some more in the list who will be denied ticket and some young faces may be given the chance.

The BJP, in general, will be denying ticket to 30 to 40 per cent sitting members but in Bihar it might go up to even 50 per cent due to the compulsion of the alliance. If the BJP goes in to alliance with Janata Dal (U), Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party them the BJP will be contesting just 20 seats two less than the present 22 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha. So in anyway there will be two less seat with the BJP to offer its candidate. Looking at the anger of upper caste, the BJP may offer Bhagalpur seat to Ashwini Choubey.