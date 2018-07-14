  • search

BJP denies reports of Amit Shah's assurances on Ram Mandir

    New Delhi, July 14: BJP denied media agency report of Amit Shah making assurances on Ram Mandir in a meeting in Hyderabad yesterday, says "no such matter was even on the agenda".

    Media reports stated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has once again raised the Ram mandir bogey ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

    On Friday, BJP president Amit Shah reportedly said that construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will start before the 2019 elections. Shah made the promise of building the temple soon during his one-day visit to Hyderabad.

    However, news agency ANI quoted NR Rao, BJP leader from Telangana, as saying, "Yesterday he (Amit Shah) said, BJP is committed to Ram temple&now matter is sub judice. Personally, he wants it to be made & hopefully process may begin before 2019 polls because of circumstances relating to courts and other aspects."

